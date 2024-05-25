Is Celtics vs Pacers Over? w/ Bobby Manning

A. Sherrod Blakely welcomes Bobby Manning from CLNS Media and The Garden Report to discuss the Boston Celtics’ 2-0 series lead against the Indiana Pacers. They highlight standout performances, including Jaylen Brown’s 40-point game, and analyze the impact of Tyrese Haliburton’s hamstring injury. Joe Mazzulla’s coaching adjustments are praised for their effectiveness both before and during games. The discussion then shifts to whether Brown has closed the gap between him and Jayson Tatum, and if the standards for judging Tatum are too high. The episode concludes with a look at whether the series is effectively over for the Pacers.

