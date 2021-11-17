Is Dennis Schroder the answer for the Celtics?

On this episode of the A List podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely and Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Boston Celtics up and down season so far. Also, Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner’s “fight” the Wizards owning the best record in the East, and the latest in the Ben Simmons saga.

0:50 Dennis Schroder is balling out!

6:48 Celtics defense ranks 10th in NBA

9:50 Al Horford’s strong start

12:15 Tacko Fall sighting

14:35 Jaylen Browns’ hamstring injury

19:05 Robert Williams’ Knee Injury…concerning?

23:40 Jayson Tatum’s struggling badly

28:30 Celtics have 4 game homestand after Hawks game

31:00 Rudy Gobert-Myles Turner “fight”

34:30 The Wizards best record in the East.

37:30 Ben Simmons fined for skipping six-game road trip

