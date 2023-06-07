Is Denver in Trouble + How Will Celtics Improve Their Roster?

The Miami Heat tied the NBA Finals 1-1. How will the Denver Nuggets respond as the series shifts to Miami? And, after stating he plans on keeping Joe Mazzulla and potentially Jaylen Brown, how will Brad Stevens improve the Celtics’ roster?



1:04: How Miami Heat tied the Nuggets 1-1 in the NBA Finals

6:20: What Miami has that the Celtics lack

8:38: What do the Heat have to do to win this series?

12:52: What’s the key for Denver to win at Miami?

16:18: Brad Stevens’ kept Joe Mazzulla & added Sam Cassell to the coaching staff

22:37: What’s the free agency market for Grant Williams looking like?

24:11: Jaylen Brown’s future in Boston

25:20: Is Robert Williams still a liability?

30:37: Kyrie Irving reportedly trying to woo LeBron James to Dallas