Close Menu
Subscribe
All 32 NFL Podcast

Is Devin McCourty Worried about the Patriots? | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Mike brings in Devin McCourty to talk about his thoughts on the Patriots following week one, if he would have enjoyed playing against Drake Maye, and what to make of a Dolphins team that appears to be taking on water already.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
0:00 Intro
1:36 Defensive struggles in week 1
5:59 Does it matter who’s calling the plays?
9:09 Assessing Drake Maye’s performance. Would Devin enjoy playing against him?
17:12 Why Devin thinks the Dolphins are in for a poor season
22:49 PrizePicks
24:05 Scouting report on Tua
26:36 How should the Patriots gameplan for Miami’s offense?
29:54 Why do the Patriots always struggle vs Miami?
34:16 Remembering the lives of those lost on 9/11
35:10 Giardi’s Four Quarters: previewing Week 2 matchup at Miami
38:46 Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass!
39:32 Thanks for watching!

The All 32 NFL Podcast is Powered by 

💰 Prize Picks – ⁠⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠⁠
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.