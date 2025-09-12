Is Devin McCourty Worried about the Patriots? | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike brings in Devin McCourty to talk about his thoughts on the Patriots following week one, if he would have enjoyed playing against Drake Maye, and what to make of a Dolphins team that appears to be taking on water already.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
0:00 Intro
1:36 Defensive struggles in week 1
5:59 Does it matter who’s calling the plays?
9:09 Assessing Drake Maye’s performance. Would Devin enjoy playing against him?
17:12 Why Devin thinks the Dolphins are in for a poor season
24:05 Scouting report on Tua
26:36 How should the Patriots gameplan for Miami’s offense?
29:54 Why do the Patriots always struggle vs Miami?
34:16 Remembering the lives of those lost on 9/11
35:10 Giardi’s Four Quarters: previewing Week 2 matchup at Miami
