Is Dillon Mitchell Returning to College?

A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis dig into a packed NBA offseason. First up: the new college eligibility ruling and what it means for young prospects weighing the NBA draft vs. returning to school — and specifically what it could mean for the Celtics’ roster planning. Then a hard pivot to the Steph Curry trade rumors swirling around Golden State — how seriously should we take them, and what would a Curry trade actually mean for the league? Plus a Jimmy Butler injury update, a conversation on WNBA pay sparked by Sherrod’s weekend community event, and why athletes showing up for their communities matters more than people realize.

0:00 – Intro

3:58 – Dillon Mitchell & the new college eligibility rule debate

13:48 – What it means for the Celtics specifically

20:38 – PrizePicks

22:17 – Stephen Curry trade rumors: reaction & what Golden State should do

30:00 – Jimmy Butler injury update & Warriors outlook

31:06 – Sherrod’s weekend: community event & WNBA pay conversation

35:37 – Athletes giving back & the importance of community presence

40:00 – Outro

Celtics on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 PrizePicks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $150 instantly in Lineups if you win your first $5 Lineup!