Is Drake Maye Close to Starting for Patriots?

Patriots Head coach Jerod Mayo mentioned Friday that Maye is receiving about 30 percent of the starting reps in practice, as part of the team’s plan to develop the rookie quarterback.

Mayo’s comments followed a report from CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn, who noted that Maye was getting a notable share of first-team reps. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick examine whether Maye is close to starting and whether his increased reps raise concerns for current starter Jacoby Brissett.

