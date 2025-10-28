Close Menu
Is Drake Maye the MVP Favorite? | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick break down the Patriots’ dominant 32–13 win over the Cleveland Browns. Rookie QB Drake Maye led the way with three second-half touchdown passes, rallying New England to its fifth straight victory despite a huge day from Myles Garrett (5 sacks). The guys debate: Is Drake Maye the new MVP favorite?

