Is Getting Some “Juice” Enough for the Bruins in Free Agency? | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the Bruins’ free agency moves, development camp, and what the team might look like next season. 

0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰ 

2:18 Reaction to free agency moves

11:05 Bruins trade for Oilers winger Viktor Arvidsson

13:12 Mick on free agency signings

16:58 Thoughts on Sean Kuraly returning

20:49 Don Sweeney’s comments

23:35 Henri Jokiharju agrees 3-year, $9 million extension with Bruins

30:12 John Beecher agrees 1-year, $900k extension with Bruins

34:42 Which young talent is ready to step up to the NHL level?

36:22 How soon could James Hagens join the team?

39:33 Takeaways from development camp

40:23 Mick on Hagens

