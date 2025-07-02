Is Getting Some “Juice” Enough for the Bruins in Free Agency? | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the Bruins’ free agency moves, development camp, and what the team might look like next season.
2:18 Reaction to free agency moves
11:05 Bruins trade for Oilers winger Viktor Arvidsson
13:12 Mick on free agency signings
16:58 Thoughts on Sean Kuraly returning
20:49 Don Sweeney’s comments
23:35 Henri Jokiharju agrees 3-year, $9 million extension with Bruins
30:12 John Beecher agrees 1-year, $900k extension with Bruins
34:42 Which young talent is ready to step up to the NHL level?
36:22 How soon could James Hagens join the team?
39:33 Takeaways from development camp
40:23 Mick on Hagens
