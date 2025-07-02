Is Getting Some “Juice” Enough for the Bruins in Free Agency? | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the Bruins’ free agency moves, development camp, and what the team might look like next season.

0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

2:18 Reaction to free agency moves

11:05 Bruins trade for Oilers winger Viktor Arvidsson

13:12 Mick on free agency signings

16:58 Thoughts on Sean Kuraly returning

20:49 Don Sweeney’s comments

22:01 PrizePicks

22:57 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!

23:35 Henri Jokiharju agrees 3-year, $9 million extension with Bruins

30:12 John Beecher agrees 1-year, $900k extension with Bruins

34:42 Which young talent is ready to step up to the NHL level?

36:22 How soon could James Hagens join the team?

39:33 Takeaways from development camp

40:23 Mick on Hagens

42:17 Thanks for watching!





Pucks with Haggs is brought to you by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!