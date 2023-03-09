Is Grant Williams benched by Celtics for good?

BOSTON, MA — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon report LIVE from TD Garden following the Celtics 115-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. After three straight losses and four in their last five games, the Celtics came out swinging, got in the driver’s seat, and never looked back in a wire-to-wire win.

Despite the rout of Portland, Grant Williams did not play until the 4th quarter where he logged only 12 minutes. How can Grant work his way back into the Celtics rotation? Manning and Pavon discuss.

