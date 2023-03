Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston dissect the surprise DNP-CD of Grant Williams for the first time in over two years. Was it just a one-game experimentation or a sign of a potential shift in Boston’s rotation? The guys also look at Williams’ long-term outlook with the team and other takeaways from after the All-Star Break.

