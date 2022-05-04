Going into Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics desperately needed to get back on track to even the series. If they were to lose both games at home to start off their 2nd round matchup, the Celtics might’ve been looking at an unsurmountable deficit. Without Marcus Smart, the Celtics defense needed to rise to the occasion.

Enter Grant Williams, who dropped a career-high 21 PTS on 7-14 FG (6-9 3P) in addition to being a primary defender on none other than superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Williams didn’t shy away from the challenge, and because of his efforts, Giannis was kept off his game and Boston capitalized on Williams’ play. It begs the question: is Grant Williams the Giannis Stopper?

The Garden Report crew weighs in on Grant’s fantastic performance.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8aj9eu

