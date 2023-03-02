Is Grant Williams Losing His Role with Celtics?

Since a little before the all-star break and after, there’s been a noticeable change in Grant Williams’ minutes. While Williams has looked a bit hesitant to shoot as much as he did before, he’s also seen his playing time become inconsistent or fluctuate greatly. In Boston’s game against Cleveland on Wednesday night, Grant Williams did not play a single minute of floor time, and was listed as “coach’s decision”.

Is there cause for concern with Grant Williams? Should Joe Mazzulla be getting Grant more involved in his rotations, or is this a matchup-based decision? Adam Taylor, Tim Sheils, and Wayne “Breezie” Brown discussed Grant Williams and his predicament on the latest episode of Vitamin Cs!

Subscribe to Vitamin Cs for more:

YouTube – https://YouTube.com/adamtaylornba

Apple Audio- https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/vitamin-cs/id1655573571

Spotify Audio- https://open.spotify.com/show/6E60A4sSARlEZAuzgA22DJ?si=P8HxgssMRUunuS217TJ6Xg

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA !

This episode is sponsored by:

BetterHelp. If you want to live a more empowered life, therapy can get you there. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/GARDEN today to get 10% off your first month!

Athletic Greens. Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

BetOnline.ag. Go to https://BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!