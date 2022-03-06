First-year Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka got off to a rough start to his coaching career, leading many to call for his job. Although, since the start of the new year the Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA , as Udoka has been able to help the Celtics drop some of their bad habits and become a top defensive team in the NBA.

The voice of the Boston Celtics Radio Network, Sean Grande, joins Celtics Beat Adam Kaufman to discus the emergence of Ime Udoka’s coaching and personality. Is Ime Udoka a Coach of the Year Candidate for 2022 NBA Awards?

Full podcast: https://youtu.be/pUopZqe5qfg

Twitter: @SeanGrandePBP

