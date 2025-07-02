Is it Damian Lillard time in Boston? | BIG 3 NBA Podcast

The BIG 3 NBA Podcast dives into the Boston Celtics latest moves in free agency, including the intriguing signing of young big man Luka Garza. Our hosts, Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis, explore Luka Garza’s potential impact on the team and how he might fill crucial gaps in the roster. We also discuss the future of veteran Al Horford including the possibility of Boston pursuing Damian Lillard.
⏰️ 0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰️
1:01 – Celtics free agency talk
3:11 – Low-risk, high-reward
6:43 – Transitioning salary cap
9:01 – Luke out, Luka in
15:20 – Garza’s physicality
16:54 – Al Horford’s future
25:30 – Washburn: Celtics should consider signing Damian Lillard
29:10 – Preparing for 26-27
31:01 – Celtics’ championship window
39:02 – PrizePicks promotion
43:03 – Need for a center
47:13 – Celtics’ playoff potential
