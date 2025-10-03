Is it Derrick White’s Time to Shine for the Celtics? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss Derrick White’s expanded role this season, Jaylen Brown’s leadership, the latest on Al Horford, and much more in the latest episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:23 Takeaways from Celtics media day

06:41 Is Derrick White ready to be number 2?

17:01 Expectations for Jaylen Brown this season

24:47 Biggest takeaway from media day

29:47 PrizePicks

31:00 Gametime

32:31 Al Horford signs multiyear deal with the Warriors

36:50 Is Al Horford a hall of famer? + Will the Celtics retire #42?

42:20 Thanks for watching!

