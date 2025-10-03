Is it Derrick White’s Time to Shine for the Celtics? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss Derrick White’s expanded role this season, Jaylen Brown’s leadership, the latest on Al Horford, and much more in the latest episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:23 Takeaways from Celtics media day
06:41 Is Derrick White ready to be number 2?
17:01 Expectations for Jaylen Brown this season
24:47 Biggest takeaway from media day
29:47 PrizePicks
31:00 Gametime
32:31 Al Horford signs multiyear deal with the Warriors
36:50 Is Al Horford a hall of famer? + Will the Celtics retire #42?
42:20 Thanks for watching!
Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to the BIG 3 NBA Podcast on CLNS Media!
📺YouTube: http://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA
🍎Apple: https://tinyurl.com/24n2h6fx:
✳️Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/8f9e756c
CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!
🎟️Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Swipe. Tap. Ticket. Go. Download the Gametime app today!