It It Time to Give Drake Maye STARTING QB Reps?

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick of CLNS Media discuss Sunday’s Patriots practice, including another dazzling performance from Drake Maye, Polk getting reps with the starting offense, and more.

👀 Maye still QB2, but spending with some starters 📈 Vederian Lowe, Ja’Lynn Polk, Joey Slye 🔔 Three TDs for Jaheim Bell My observations from the 16th day of #Patriots training camp 📝: https://t.co/yUKfRmbyUi pic.twitter.com/k7MYmK71kC — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 18, 2024

Patriots Press Pass is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !