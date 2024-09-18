Is Jacoby Brissett to Blame for Patriots Passing Attack?

It’s time to assign some blame. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick break down the key issues behind the Patriots’ struggling passing game. After two games, Jacoby Brissett hasn’t surpassed 150 passing yards. Who’s at fault? Is it Brissett, the offensive line, or the receivers? Taylor and Mike dive into these questions ahead of New England’s critical divisional matchup against the Jets on Thursday.

