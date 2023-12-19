Is Jayden Daniels The Right QB For the Patriots?

In the latest episode of the Patriots Daily Podcast, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Alex Barth from 98.5 The Sports Hub engage in a compelling discussion: Is Jayden Daniels the right quarterback for the New England Patriots? This topic is particularly timely given the recent announcement from Heisman winner Jayden Daniels that he will forego playing in the LSU Tigers’ ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Kyles and Barth delve into Daniels’ potential fit with the Patriots, considering his collegiate performance, skills, and how these might translate to the needs and strategies of the Patriots’ offense.

If you enjoyed this content, please make sure to watch the full episode HERE:

SeatGeek! Use code DREAMERSPRO for $20 off your first SeatGeek order! Visit SeatGeek.com when you checkout! With NFL, NBA and NHL seasons in full swing, you don’t want to miss out – SeatGeek has your tickets to every game!

Trending Celtics Shake Off Magic Team That Once Bothered Them More Than Any

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering parter of the CLNS Media NetworkRight now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning FIVE DOLLAR MONEYLINE BET! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season. FanDuel, Official Partner of the NFL. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $5 pregame moneyline wager required. First onlinereal money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.