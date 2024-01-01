Is Jaylen Brown Playing Best Basketball of Celtics Career?

Jaylen Brown spoke on the Boston Celtics impressive 134-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs, expressed optimism about the team’s current form and trajectory for the future. “I like where we’re at… I like the direction that we’re moving,” Brown stated, reflecting on the Celtics’ performance in 2023 and looking ahead to what 2024 might bring.

In this particular game, Brown played a crucial role, scoring 24 points and significantly contributing to the Celtics’ extension of their winning streak to six games. This performance sparked a discussion by Bobby Manning and John Zannis from CLNS Media on the Garden Report Postgame Show, where they deliberated whether this stretch might be Brown’s best in his career.

