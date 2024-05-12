Is Jaylen Brown the Leader of the Celtics?

CLEVELAND — Jaylen Brown scored 28 points, helping the Celtics bounce back and secure a 106-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, giving Boston a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“We don’t come to Cleveland for the weather, so let’s go,” Brown commented after shooting an impressive 13 of 17 from the field. He emphasized the simplicity of their strategy, saying, “There’s nothing complicated about it: Play defense and the rest will take care of itself. We could have done better, but we kept them under 100.”

Following the game, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon will team up with Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell to discuss the key elements of Boston’s win and Brown’s significant contribution to the game.

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.

Elevate your style game on and off the course with the PXG Spring Summer 2024 collection. Head over to https://PXG.com/GARDENREPORT and save 10% on all apparel.