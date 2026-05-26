Is Jaylen for Giannis Real? + Other Celtics offseason Qs | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell 

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell gives a glimpse into the future of the Celtics’ offseason, including how likely the team is to stay below the luxury tax, acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, etc.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:10 – Thoughts on New York Knicks

5:48 – Takeaways from Spurs vs Thunder series

9:43 – Prizepicks

11:34 – Looking at potential Celtics moves this offseason

12:17 – Have the Celtics underachieved in the Tatum & Brown era?

14:44 – Could Jaylen Brown be traded this offseason?

19:18 – Looking at other potential Celtics moves this offseason

23:11 – Latest on potential Celtics extensions this offseason

24:41 – What Noa is monitoring this offseason for Celtics

28:55 – Subscribe to WNBA Today!

29:15 – Subscribe to the podcast!

29:27 – Wrapping up!

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