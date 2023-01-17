Is Jayson Tatum the Best Player in Celtics History?

The Boston Celtics tallied their seventh straight win on Monday, and in the process, Jayson Tatum shattered another franchise record held by Larry Bird. Tatum now has five games where he’s scored 50 or more points, the most by any player in Celtics franchise history. He’s also become the youngest player to accomplish this feat since Kobe Bryant.

With his MVP candidacy alive and well, and the Celtics poised for a deep playoff run, Tatum has looked like a force of nature. After all of the records broken and career nights from Boston’s franchise star, has Jayson Tatum become the best player in Celtics franchise history? Has Tatum surpassed Larry Bird?

Join Vitamin C’s with Adam Taylor and Tim Sheils as they discuss Tatum’s big performance and his legacy among Celtics history.

