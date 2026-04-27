Is Jayson Tatum Fully Back? | The Garden Report

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell gave their analysis of a blowout Celtics win against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. And discuss the topic of Jayson Tatum who got off to a slow start but picked it up in the second half finishing with 30 points, 7 rebounds and 11 assists.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/ypaeTyPHn94?feature=share

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