Is Jayson Tatum Playing Too Much for Celtics?

MIAMI — CLNS Media’s Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning break down the Boston Celtics’ dominant 103-85 victory over the Miami Heat. Jayson Tatum led the charge with 33 points, including an explosive 20-point performance in the 3rd quarter.

Tatum played 21 straight minutes in the second half, raising questions about whether he’s being pushed too hard. Tune in as Dalzell and Manning analyze the game, discuss Tatum’s heavy minutes, and provide insights into how the Celtics are managing their star player down the stretch.

CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!