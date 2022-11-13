Is Jayson Tatum the Best Player in the NBA?

Missing multiple crucial players against the Detroit Piston, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics went into Saturday night without a full deck. While against a lesser opponent, Boston still had an uphill battle with no Jaylen Brown, Al Horford or Malcolm Brogdon.

Without anyone else on the floor with the ability to self-create offense, Jayson Tatum took the game by the horns and played heads and shoulders above everyone else. Tatum finished the night with a whopping 43 points on 14-of-28 shooting, and chipped in 10 rebounds and three assists.

With another stellar performance in a stretch of games where he’s looked near unstoppable, are we seeing Tatum reach the highest tier of NBA superstardom? Is Jayson Tatum the best player in the league right now? Bobby Manning and John Zannis of The Garden Report discuss

