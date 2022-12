Jeff & Gary discuss if Jayson Tatum is the best player in the world and where he sits on the MVP ladder. Also, when do the Celtics remove the interim tag from Joe Mazzulla?

0:33 Bob is booked!

1:29 Is Jayson Tatum the BEST Player in the World?

5:48 When does Joe Mazzulla become head coach?

8:21 Is Kevin Durant misunderstood?

14:46 What tier are the Heat and Cavs in?

19:08 Where is Zion’s career headed?

21:32 College Ball notes