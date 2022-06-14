Subscribe
Is Jayson Tatum to Blame for Celtics 3-2 Deficit vs Warriors ?

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

If Celtics lose the NBA Finals, what is said about Tatum? How much of the struggles of this series for the Celtics is on Tatum and how much does it impact his legacy?

The Garden Report get together to debate it all in the following clip, while breaking down his Game 5 vs the Warriors.

