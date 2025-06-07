Is Joe Mazzulla’s Job in Trouble? | Celtics Beat

Matt Moore covers the NBA for The Action Network. Matt joins the program to discuss the impact of the Finals on the Celtics, how Jayson Tatum can learn from the sidelines, and could Joe Mazzulla’s job be in trouble?

0:00 – Welcome Guest

1:20 – Pacers defeat Thunder in Game 1 of NBA Finals

12:00 – Are the Pacers overrated?

14:15 – Looking back at history of Thunder

16:01 – Tyrese Haliburton

16:50 – What Jayson Tatum can learn from Tyrese Haliburton

21:55 – Prizepicks

26:05 – Joe Mazzulla future in Boston

41:10 – Is Joe Mazzulla overrated or underrated as Head Coach?

43:23 – Differences between last 2 Celtics teams

47:57 – What do Celtics look like next season?

52:17 – Wrapping up

