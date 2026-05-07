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Is Joe Mazzulla on the HOT Seat? | The Garden Report

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s John Zannis, and Bobby Manning react to Brad Stevens’ end of season Celtics press conference, and how it might seem like Joe’s job maybe isn’t as safe as we thought it might have been after another season in which the Celtics season was cut short. The guys discuss if they truly believe Joe’s job could be in jeopardy.

Watch the full episode: https://youtube.com/live/NP9kb7DofIs?feature=share

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