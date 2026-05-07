Is Joe Mazzulla on the HOT Seat? | The Garden Report

CLNS Media’s John Zannis, and Bobby Manning react to Brad Stevens’ end of season Celtics press conference, and how it might seem like Joe’s job maybe isn’t as safe as we thought it might have been after another season in which the Celtics season was cut short. The guys discuss if they truly believe Joe’s job could be in jeopardy.

Is Joe Mazzulla officially on the hot seat?🪑🔥 “If he’s not on the hot seat, he’s on notice right now … if you have another decent regular season and a flameout against an inferior opponent in the playoffs, I think that’s it for Joe.”@John_Zannis & @RealBobManning discuss:… pic.twitter.com/tgODtbg5cl — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) May 6, 2026

Watch the full episode: https://youtube.com/live/NP9kb7DofIs?feature=share

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