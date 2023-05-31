    Subscribe
    Is Joe Mazzulla the right man to lead the Celtics?

    A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis: Ep. 130
    CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

    A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the end of the Celtics season after Boston was eliminated by the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

