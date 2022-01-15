Subscribe
Red Sox Beat

Is Jon Lester a Hall Of Fame Pitcher?

CLNS Media

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss if Jon Lester is a hall of fame pitcher. Also, if Dan Shaughnessy just looking for attention when he left David Ortiz off his HOF ballot.

0:37 Jon Lester Retires

4:30 Is Lester a HOF pitcher?

8:15 Lester became a stud lefty in Boston, helped end Cubs Curse in 2016 1

4:45 His departure in 2014 turned out to be a foreshadowing of Mookie Betts after 2019

19:57 Was Dan Shaughnessy just looking for attention in leaving David Ortiz off HOF Ballot?

