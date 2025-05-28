Close Menu
Subscribe
NBA

Is Jrue Holiday Headed to Dallas This Offseason?

Joey CopponiBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay look back to the Karl Anthony-Towns trade that landed him in New York, the Knicks’ chances of coming back, and debate who will represent the East and the West in the NBA Finals. All that, and much more!

 

 

00:00 – Intro

00:26 – Looking back at the KAT trade

04:30 – Can Knicks come back?

06:10 – Delon Wright

08:30 – Holiday to Dallas?

11:20 – Anthony Edwards

13:10 – Minnesota as a team

17:00 – Star power vs complete teams

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.