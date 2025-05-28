Is Jrue Holiday Headed to Dallas This Offseason?

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay look back to the Karl Anthony-Towns trade that landed him in New York, the Knicks’ chances of coming back, and debate who will represent the East and the West in the NBA Finals. All that, and much more!
00:00 – Intro
00:26 – Looking back at the KAT trade
04:30 – Can Knicks come back?
06:10 – Delon Wright
08:30 – Holiday to Dallas?
11:20 – Anthony Edwards
13:10 – Minnesota as a team
17:00 – Star power vs complete teams