Is a Kayshon Boutte Trade Coming Soon?

Paul Perrillo, editor of Patriots.com and co-host of the Patriots Unfiltered podcast, makes his show debut to share the 3 things he’s most certain he’s learned after one week of training camp. Andrew and Paul discuss changes to the offense, Christian Gonzalez and Kayshon Boutte’s situation, Drake Maye and more.
0:00 – Intro
4:21 – What we’re most certain we’ve learned after week one
9:37 – Up-tempo offense: why it’s the biggest install of camp
12:56 – Pop Douglas and the receiver depth chart
14:53 – PrizePicks
16:10 – Kayshon Boutte’s Trade Request
22:39 – Christian Gonzalez contract situation & Carlton Davis update
24:41 – Harold Landry and Gabe Jacas availability
27:54 – Final week one takeaway: depth will be tested
31:20 – Drake Maye’s ceiling and game management
33:33 – Baron Browning observations & roster depth concerns
37:30 – Outro
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