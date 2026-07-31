Is a Kayshon Boutte Trade Coming Soon?

Paul Perrillo, editor of Patriots.com and co-host of the Patriots Unfiltered podcast, makes his show debut to share the 3 things he’s most certain he’s learned after one week of training camp. Andrew and Paul discuss changes to the offense, Christian Gonzalez and Kayshon Boutte’s situation, Drake Maye and more.

0:00 – Intro

4:21 – What we’re most certain we’ve learned after week one

9:37 – Up-tempo offense: why it’s the biggest install of camp

12:56 – Pop Douglas and the receiver depth chart

14:53 – PrizePicks

16:10 – Kayshon Boutte’s Trade Request

22:39 – Christian Gonzalez contract situation & Carlton Davis update

24:41 – Harold Landry and Gabe Jacas availability

27:54 – Final week one takeaway: depth will be tested

31:20 – Drake Maye’s ceiling and game management

33:33 – Baron Browning observations & roster depth concerns

37:30 – Outro

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