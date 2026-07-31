On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Mark Divver discuss the Providence Bruins’ two new coaching hires and the development model down there. They also dive into Kirill Marchenko and whether he’s a fit for the Bruins.

0:00 – Welcome in!

2:00 – Reaction to Providence Bruins hirings

10:43 – What do Bruins do with Matt Poitras & Frederic Brunet?

18:20 – Prizepicks

19:20 – Should Bruins trade for Kirill Marchenko?

31:30 – Wrapping up!

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