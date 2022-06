SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr compared Marcus Smart to Draymond Green, like a smaller version, entering the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors. Marcus Smart liked the comparison, saying he’s learned from Green’s leadership, while Green praised Smart as a thinker who can lead the team through Xs-and-Os in the huddle.

Bobby Manning discussed the comparison, more so how Smart became the foundation for what could become a group that plays together and contends for the next decade.