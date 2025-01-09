Is Mike Vrabel a Lock as Next Patriots Coach? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the latest in the Patriots head coaching search, including today’s interview with Mike Vrabel and tomorrow’s scheduled meeting with Ben Johnson. Just how likely is Mike Vrabel to become New England’s next head coach? Is it all but a done deal? Would he bring on Josh McDaniels? Tune in for the latest as Robert Kraft looks to begin a new era in New England.

