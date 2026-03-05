 Is Neemias Queta a Top-10 Center? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis and Gary Washburn discuss Neemias Queta’s improved play of late, which includes a 27-point, 17-rebound performance against Philadelphia; Jayson Tatum’s thoughts on his return to action and what he won’t do; the Atlanta Hawks’ controversial game promotion with a local strip club, Magic City; and so much more in this week’s edition of the Big 3 NBA Podcast.

0:00 – Welcome in

2:22 – Is Neemias Queta a Top 10 Center in NBA?

9:00 – Neemias Queta performance against 76ers

16:34 – Looking at Jayson Tatum’s potential return

33:12 – Thoughts on Hawks having “Magic City” Night

42:19 – Wrapping up!

