Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Is Nikolaj Ehlers a good fit for the Bruins?

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and the New England Hockey Journal’s Mark Divver go over the end of the NHL season, the end of the P-Bruins season and what’s next for a Boston Bruins team with a lot of options on the table. 

0:00 Welcome

2:29 Thoughts on Stanley Cup Final

11:16 Edmonton goaltending situation, could Bruins trade Swayman?

21:58 Prize Picks

23:00 Subscribe to the podcast and on YouTube!

23:34 Thoughts on Marco Sturm hire + new assistnat coach

27:09 Expectations for next season’s power play strategy

34:49 Potential free agency targets

39:07 Takeaways from P-Bruins end of season

49:04 Happy for Brad Marchand?

58:06 Time for a change in approach with player development?

1:02:57 Thanks for watching!

Pucks with Haggs Brought to you by….

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.