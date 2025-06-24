Is Nikolaj Ehlers a good fit for the Bruins?

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and the New England Hockey Journal’s Mark Divver go over the end of the NHL season, the end of the P-Bruins season and what’s next for a Boston Bruins team with a lot of options on the table.
2:29 Thoughts on Stanley Cup Final
11:16 Edmonton goaltending situation, could Bruins trade Swayman?
23:34 Thoughts on Marco Sturm hire + new assistnat coach
27:09 Expectations for next season’s power play strategy
34:49 Potential free agency targets
39:07 Takeaways from P-Bruins end of season
49:04 Happy for Brad Marchand?
58:06 Time for a change in approach with player development?
