Celtics Beat

Is Porzingis Pushing Celtics in Right Direction? w/ Chris Forsberg | Celtics Beat

Chris Forsberg joins Evan Valenti and Adam Kaufman to recap the Celtics' recent play
CLNS Media

Chris Forsberg is a Boston Celtics reporter for NBC Sports Boston. Chris joins the program to chat about the Boston Celtics up-and-down play the last month-plus, why KP is bringing the best out of everyone, and how much rest should some of the older players get?

0:00 – Intro
1:23 – January Recap
5:02 – Celtics Are Moving in Right Direction
5:50 – Kristaps Porzingis Impact
11:42 – Resting Guys Starting Soon?
14:36 – PrizePicks
16:44 – Tatum’s Game Winner
27:03 – Yabusele Return?
32:22 – Gametime
35:24 – Boston Needs to Ramp Up Defensively
43:52 – OKC, Cleveland, Boston Similarities

 

Celtics Beat is presented by:

