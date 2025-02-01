Is Porzingis Pushing Celtics in Right Direction? w/ Chris Forsberg | Celtics Beat

Chris Forsberg is a Boston Celtics reporter for NBC Sports Boston. Chris joins the program to chat about the Boston Celtics up-and-down play the last month-plus, why KP is bringing the best out of everyone, and how much rest should some of the older players get?

0:00 – Intro

1:23 – January Recap

5:02 – Celtics Are Moving in Right Direction

5:50 – Kristaps Porzingis Impact

11:42 – Resting Guys Starting Soon?

14:36 – PrizePicks

16:44 – Tatum’s Game Winner

27:03 – Yabusele Return?

32:22 – Gametime

35:24 – Boston Needs to Ramp Up Defensively

43:52 – OKC, Cleveland, Boston Similarities

