Is QB Michael Penix Jr. a Perfect Fit for Patriots?

After an impressive performance in the Sugar Bowl, Washington QB Michael Penix has garnered a lot of attention. So much so, that he is now projected by some to be a top 10 pick in the draft. Could he be an option at quarterback for the Patriots? Alex Barth and Brian Hines break down the likelihood, Penix’s upsides, and some of his red flags.

