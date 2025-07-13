Is Robert Spillane an Upgrade? + CB Depth Chart Breakdown | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg discusses the potential impact of Robert Spillane on the Patriots’ defense, whether he was worth the money, and how he compares to Ja’Whaun Bentley. Greg also breaks down the cornerback depth chart, discussing who will make the roster.

0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

1:09 Bedard’s Breakdown: Robert Spillane

3:22 How he compares to the outgoing Ja’Whaun Bentley

5:19 Was he worth the money?

10:47 Where can he improve?

15:44 Patriots strategy with Spillane

17:13 Final thoughts on Spillane

20:28 Who makes the cut at CB?

