Is Sam Hauser The Real Deal?

Through their first 11 games, the Boston Celtics have been an offensive juggernaut, between their playmaking, depth, and shooting talent. One of the most pleasant surprises among this surge has been none other than Sam Hauser, who has emerged as the de facto sharpshooter for this roster. Last season, Hauser seemingly was glued to the bench or sent to Maine to light up the G-League, but was never given the opportunity or leash to let it fly on an NBA court.

Under Joe Mazzulla, however, Hauser’s minutes and production have continued to rise, and in Boston’s 128-112 blowout win over the Detroit Pistons, Sam Hauser scored a career high 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and a scalding 6-of-12 from three. After multiple outings where he’s looked like he truly belongs out there, has Sam Hauser proven his worth? Is Sam Hauser looking more and more like the real deal for Boston? The Garden Report crew discusses.

