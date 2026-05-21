Is the A.J. Brown Trade At Risk? Plus Greg Tells Bill Belichick Stories | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg and Nick address the rumor that Greg once applied for a Patriots front office position and Bill Belichick’s role in it. Greg then tells a Belichick story where the former Patriots head coach encouraged him to take the MMQB job. Finally, Greg and Nick discuss the latest A.J. Brown rumors and what to expect from Kyle Williams heading into Year 2.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:42 Greg explains ‘beef’ with Marc Bertrand

08:00 Greg tells the story of when he applied for a job with the Patriots

14:16 PrizePicks

16:33 Bill Belichick’s behavior, ironing out the ‘beef’ with Beetle

21:40 Greg on his relationship with Bill Belichick

27:28 Rocket Money

28:51 Latest on A.J. Brown

35:14 Kyle Williams says he’s put on weight + would Brown stunt his growth?

38:15 Could Kayshon Boutte and Pop Douglas be traded?

39:25 Thanks for watching!

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