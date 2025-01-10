Is the Boston Bruins Culture Dead? | Bear With Me

Following a defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins have now lost six straight games. What is going on? On this episode of Bear With Me, Joey Copponi and Rob Tocci lament the Bruins’ recent struggles, address the emerging trade rumors between Boston and Vancouver, and try to diagnose what exactly is wrong with this team. Plus, has the Bruins culture we’ve come to know over the Bergeron/Chara era gone now?

All that, and much more!

More NHL: Should the Bruins Accept a Retool? | Poke the Bear

