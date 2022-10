Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss whether or not there’s reason to worry over the Bruins giving up seven goals in Ottawa on Tuesday night. The guys also get into Matt Grzelcyk’s return, Craig Smith’s struggles and the new Pooh Bear jerseys.

