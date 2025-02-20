Is the Bruins’ season over following McAvoy injury? | Poke the Bear

Charlie McAvoy remains hospitalized, leaving Bruins fans concerned as the team prepares to return from the break. Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky break down what to expect from Boston as they hit the ice again and analyze their outlook moving forward. Plus, the highly anticipated showdown between Team USA and Canada—who has the edge?

Poke the Bear is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !