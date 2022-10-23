Is the Celtics Defense Still Elite without Robert Williams?

Since kicking off their season, the Celtics have looked and played like one of the best teams in the league, most notably on the offensive end. With the addition of Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White’s rising confidence, and the further development of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics ball movement has been stellar.

However, one wrinkle in their performance so far that has been been noticeable is their inconsistencies on defense. With Robert Williams out until December at the earliest, Boston is down one of their best defenders and will have to lean heavily on their bench bigs for minutes as well as veteran Al Horford. The team’s rebounding has been a mixed bag, and in a game where Al Horford was resting, the Celtics were eaten alive on the boards and the Magic thrived off second chance points.

With injuries and health concerned, is the Celtics defense capable of still being elite? Can the team get their act together on the defensive end? The Garden Report discusses.

