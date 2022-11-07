Is the Patriots Offense Broken?

FOXBORO, MA — Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal recaps the Patriots 26-3 Win vs the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. The Patriots offense continued to struggled while the defense anchored the team. New England’s defense held the Colts to just 121 yards, recorded nine sacks and a pick-six in. The Defense was led by Matthew Judon who recorded 3 sacks and now has 11.5 sacks on the season which leads the entire NFL through 9 weeks.

