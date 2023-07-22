Is the Patriots Offensive Line Good Enough?

Join CLNS Media’s Patriots Reporter, Taylor Kyles, as he navigates the top 10 burning questions heading into New England’s training camp. Kyles discusses one of the most important questions in football. Is the Offensive Line good enough?

Will Trent Brown be ready? Can Reily Reiff or Calvin Anderson hold down Right Tackle? Can Sidy Sow, Connor McDermott or Antonio Mafi move up the depth chart in camp? Taylor discusses it all!

FanDuel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network!

Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON to get up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in bonus bets! Take your first swing at betting MLB on FanDuel and get TEN TIMES your first bet amount in bonus bets – up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS – win or lose. 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234. FanDuel – Official Partner of Major League Baseball.