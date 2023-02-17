Is the Pavel Zacha Trade Don Sweeney’s Best Deal Ever?

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss how great of a trade the Bruins made to get Pavel Zacha. Is it Sweeney’s best? The guys also dive into the power play and what it’ll need to get going again. Plus, the guys discuss Vladislav Gavrikov and the trade rumors surrounding him.
1:30 – Evaluating Don Sweeney’s job this season
4:00 – The Pavel Zacha trade had produced huge early returns
9:00 – Evan plays devil’s advocate
13:00 – How can the power play be fixed?
18:00 – Bruins must steer clear of Vladislav Gavrikov
22:00 – A Gavrikov deal doesn’t line up with Sweeney’s past
